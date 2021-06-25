Big changes coming to Michigan’s No-Fault auto insurance law

On July 1, changes that were originally made to Michigan’s No-Fault auto insurance law back in 2019 will take full effect.

Michigan drivers take heed.

On July 1, changes that were originally made to Michigan’s No-Fault auto insurance law back in 2019 will take full effect. According to Michigan Auto Law attorney Brandon Hewitt, the changes will drastically limit the victims of car accidents from getting the medical care and treatment they need.

Hewitt said there are two big changes to note. First, he says, are cuts to in-home nursing care for people who have been catastrophically injured in an auto accident. And second, for anyone who provides care to these victims, Hewitt says there will be a restrictive fee schedule, a reduction in what they can charge insurance companies.

That means hospitals, for example, won’t be able to charge insurance companies for the cost of their care. That’ll likely be passed along to victims. Hewitt said many smaller care providers will simply go out of business, or be forced to turn away auto accident victims.

He said Michigan used to be an elite state for the way accident victims were treated but that reputation is taking a blow. Drivers are going to have to buy more coverage to get the kind of protection they’ve come to expect.

To learn more about the changes in the law or to get help with your own case, visit www.michiganautolaw.com.

