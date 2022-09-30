New ropes course and zipline experience adds sky-high excitement at Binder Park Zoo

The ropes course and zipline experience promises high-flying thrills of epic proportions.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Binder Park Zoo’s new SkyLark Ridge is open and ready for adventure! The ropes course and zipline experience promises high-flying thrills of epic proportions.

Leslie Walsh is the director of marketing and development at Binder Park and she gave us a closer look at SkyLark Ridge and the Little Larks attraction for people under 48” in height.

One responsible chaperone (18+) is required for each child to participate on Little Larks. Zoo visitors who wish to experience the attraction will purchase a separate ticket. The cost is $15.99 for SkyLark Ridge and $6.99 for Little Larks.

To see photos and learn more about SkyLark Ridge, visit www.BinderParkZoo.org.

