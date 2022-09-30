New ropes course and zipline experience adds sky-high excitement at Binder Park Zoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Binder Park Zoo’s new SkyLark Ridge is open and ready for adventure! The ropes course and zipline experience promises high-flying thrills of epic proportions.
Leslie Walsh is the director of marketing and development at Binder Park and she gave us a closer look at SkyLark Ridge and the Little Larks attraction for people under 48” in height.
One responsible chaperone (18+) is required for each child to participate on Little Larks. Zoo visitors who wish to experience the attraction will purchase a separate ticket. The cost is $15.99 for SkyLark Ridge and $6.99 for Little Larks.
To see photos and learn more about SkyLark Ridge, visit www.BinderParkZoo.org.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.