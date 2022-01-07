Binder Park Zoo offers fun summer visit, lots of new experiences

Come to Binder Park Zoo to see the animals, visit Zoorassic Park and go on the new zipline!

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The short drive to Battle Creek and Binder Park Zoo is just what summer memories are made of. Visitors can experience the African Savannah to feed the giraffes, check out the cheetahs, or catch a glimpse at the zebras and some fluffy ostriches.

They’ll want to stop by Zoorassic Park to visit the dinosaurs and experience a BLAST from the PAST! The dinosaurs are the ultimate story of extinction, something Binder Park is trying to avoid with other endangered or vulnerable species being cared for on their property. You can read about those efforts here: https://binderparkzoo.org/ssp/.

Coming soon to the zoo is Sky Lark Ridge and Little Lark’s. The three-story high ropes course and zipline attraction is now under construction and opening later this summer, with fun for all ages.

For more information about what’s happening at the zoo, visit www.BinderParkZoo.org. Tickets may be purchased online or right at the gate.

