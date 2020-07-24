Binder Park Zoo welcomes guests and offers the ultimate social distancing opportunity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With 170 acres of exhibits and natural terrain, and the well-being of their guests top-of-mind, Binder Park Zoo is a great place to check out this summer. The Zoo complies with Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order regarding face masks, so guests visiting the zoo are required to wear a mask in all indoor spaces of the zoo, including the restaurants, gift shops and restrooms. Staff members are also rigorously cleaning and sanitizing the zoo. For more information, plus ticket prices and visitors' schedule, check out www.binderparkzoo.org.