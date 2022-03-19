Leave vacation planning and driving up to the pros at Bonita Tours

Bonita Tours is a travel company specializing in motorcoach trips to nearby or far-away places.

MICHIGAN, USA — There’s nothing like a good old fashioned road trip to see new things and explore this beautiful country of ours. But why not leave the driving to someone else and let Bonita Tours do all the heavy lifting?

They are a travel company specializing in motorcoach trips to nearby or far-away places. Owner Bonnie Nichols said her typical traveler is 65 years or older, retired, although anyone is welcome and a good time is guaranteed to all.

Trips this year include Shipshewana, Indiana, the Detroit Institute of Arts Museum, an Amish Country tour in Nappanee, Indiana, a seven-day/six-night trip to Washington, D.C. and Gettysburgh, PA, a Mississippi Riverboat Cruise, a couple of casino excursions, a trip to Branson, Missouri, and more!

To see the full itinerary and make a reservation, visit www.bonitatoursllc.com or call 616-887-0925.

