Building New with Sarah: Exciting progress at the build site

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another month has passed since Sarah Wilkins found a builder, selected a lot and settled on a floor plan for her new Eastbrook home. It was time for a return visit to the construction site to see her vision come to life.

Sarah was excited by the progress on her new home but not really surprised. She admits she’s been visiting her construction site almost every-other day.

On this visit she was guided through the framing stage by construction manager Alex Schmidt. It was the perfect opportunity to see how the space is divvied-up, ask questions, soak-in the view out of every window, and imagine the memories that lie ahead.

It’s not all that odd to see customers at the construction site. Eastbrook allows it as long as certain safety protocols are observed. As she inspected each room, Sarah imagined herself living in these spaces.

As her sales rep, Maureen Smith’s job is to stoke the excitement but control the expectations. Progress can seem slow at this point but it’s happening.

