Business and banking partnership allows local community foundation to quickly respond to community needs during pandemic

The Community Foundation of the Holland-Zeeland Area has spent the last 18 months responding to community needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s something Foundation President and CEO Mike Goorhouse says was made possible with a well-established community endowment and a partnership with West Michigan Community Bank.

WMCB Senior Vice President Jim Bishop joined Goorhouse in describing this unique partnership that has benefitted the lakeshore communities that both organizations serve.

For more information about the Community Foundation or West Michigan Community Bank, visit their websites or give them a call:

Community Foundation of the Holland-Zeeland Area

616-396-6590

West Michigan Community Bank

800-664-1778

