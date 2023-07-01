Camper, Travel and RV Show features summer trips, family time and the great outdoors

Folks can make a purchase and then plan their first trip – or their whole summer – because there will be a bunch of camping destinations at the show.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Soon enough, the cold temperatures will clear and your thoughts will shift from snow blowing to summer fun.

Just in time to inspire you, the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show gets underway on January 12, 2023. The show features a dozen dealers offering more than 200 lines.

There’s an RV accessory shop, because for a lot of people who camp it’s all about the accessories!

Folks can make a purchase and then plan their first trip – or their whole summer – because there will be a bunch of camping destinations at the show.

Get tickets at GrandRapidsRVShow.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.