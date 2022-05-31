Prepare for a car crash before it happens

Brandon Hewitt is an attorney with Michigan Auto Law and he joined us to break down the numbers and share some advice for preparing for a crash before it happens.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatal car crashes in the U.S. increased by more than 10% from 2020 to 2021, reaching a 16-year record.

They are on the rise here in Michigan, too. What’s to blame? Drunk driving, speeding, and distracted driving.

Have valid No-Fault auto insurance – If you are driving your own car at the time you are injured in a car accident, then it is essential that you have a valid No-Fault auto insurance policy covering your vehicle. If you don’t, you will be prohibited from recovering No-Fault benefits and from suing the at-fault driver for pain and suffering compensation and for vehicle damage repair costs. You could also be sued by other people’s insurance companies for No-Fault benefits they received as a result of the crash.

– If you are driving your own car at the time you are injured in a car accident, then it is essential that you have a valid No-Fault auto insurance policy covering your vehicle. If you don’t, you will be prohibited from recovering No-Fault benefits and from suing the at-fault driver for pain and suffering compensation and for vehicle damage repair costs. You could also be sued by other people’s insurance companies for No-Fault benefits they received as a result of the crash. You say we should also carry full coverage – The way to prepare for a car accident – and to make sure that you and your family are protected if one occurs – is carry full coverage. This includes: (1) unlimited No-Fault PIP medical coverage with no deductible; (2) liability coverage of at least $500,000; (3) UM (because there still so many uninsured drivers on Michigan roads); (4) UIM; (5) collision; and (6) mini tort coverage (also called “limited property damage” coverage)

– The way to prepare for a car accident – and to make sure that you and your family are protected if one occurs – is carry full coverage. This includes: (1) unlimited No-Fault PIP medical coverage with no deductible; (2) liability coverage of at least $500,000; (3) UM (because there still so many uninsured drivers on Michigan roads); (4) UIM; (5) collision; and (6) mini tort coverage (also called “limited property damage” coverage) Have registration, owner and driver’s license information AT THE READY – You have a legal duty to provide the following information to other people involved in the accident as well as to the policy: (1) your name and address; (2) registration number of the vehicle you’re driving; (3) name and address of the vehicle’s owner (if it is someone other than you); and (4) your driver’s license. (MCL 257.619(a) and (b))

– You have a legal duty to provide the following information to other people involved in the accident as well as to the policy: (1) your name and address; (2) registration number of the vehicle you’re driving; (3) name and address of the vehicle’s owner (if it is someone other than you); and (4) your driver’s license. (MCL 257.619(a) and (b)) Insurance information should also be right there – You will need to have your insurance information – such as your insurance card from your insurer – which includes: (1) name of the insurance company; (2) a description of the vehicles for which insurance coverage is in effect; (3) the names of the individuals named on the policy; (4) policy number. You will need this information because you must provide it if a police officer requests it. (MCL 257.328(1) and (2)) Your insurance card – also referred to as a “certificate of insurance” – includes: (1) the name of your auto insurer; (2) the named insured on the policy (which is likely you if you own the vehicle you’re driving); (3) address of the named insured; (4) VIN number of each vehicle listed on the policy; and (5) your auto insurance policy number. (MCL 500.3101a(1))

– You will need to have your insurance information – such as your insurance card from your insurer – which includes: (1) name of the insurance company; (2) a description of the vehicles for which insurance coverage is in effect; (3) the names of the individuals named on the policy; (4) policy number. You will need this information because you must provide it if a police officer requests it. (MCL 257.328(1) and (2)) Your insurance card – also referred to as a “certificate of insurance” – includes: (1) the name of your auto insurer; (2) the named insured on the policy (which is likely you if you own the vehicle you’re driving); (3) address of the named insured; (4) VIN number of each vehicle listed on the policy; and (5) your auto insurance policy number. (MCL 500.3101a(1)) Emergency contacts card – Make sure you have contact information (names, phone numbers, email addresses) for your spouse, family, loved ones, friends or your work for people to contact if you are injured in a crash and your injuries prevent you from being able to convey this information.

– Make sure you have contact information (names, phone numbers, email addresses) for your spouse, family, loved ones, friends or your work for people to contact if you are injured in a crash and your injuries prevent you from being able to convey this information. Medical information – You should include information with: (1) a list of the medications you are taking; (2) your medical conditions (past and present); and (3) the name of your primary physician and/or the names of other doctors with whom you are treating

– You should include information with: (1) a list of the medications you are taking; (2) your medical conditions (past and present); and (3) the name of your primary physician and/or the names of other doctors with whom you are treating Emergency kit – It is important to have an emergency kit in case of a car accident. Your emergency kit should include: : (1) a medical first-aid kit; (2) orange safety cones to alert other drivers that your vehicle is disabled from a crash; (3) flares; (4) a “HELP” sign to signal other motorists or first responders; (5) reflective clothing to wear if you must exit your vehicle; (6) a fire extinguisher; (7) a flashlight; (8) blankets, coats, and/or sleeping bags to keep you and your family warm until first responders arrive; and (9) non-perishable food items and bottled water to sustain you and your family until first responders arrive.

If you need the help of an attorney call 833-411-MICH or visit www.MichiganAutoLaw.com.

