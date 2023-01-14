Catherine’s Health Center offers free services at four West Michigan locations

Catherine's Health offers primary medical services, dental health, behavioral health services, healthcare navigation, payment support and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catherine’s Health Center is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center. Catherine's originally opened as a traditional free clinic in the basement of a church in 1996. In August 2020, it was granted status as a full FQHC.

In total, the center now serves 23 zip codes within West Michigan. They offer primary medical services, dental health, behavioral health services, healthcare navigation, payment support and more. Their doors are open, and they are accepting new patients at all of their facilities.

According to Sam Wohlfeil, Director of Strategic Engagement, “We believe that communities are stronger when organizations work together. If there’s a need in the community that we could potentially address, we seek out other like-minded organizations to partner with.”

Wohlfeil said the health center staff is intentional about how they treat their patients.

“We engage our patients as active participants in their care, partnering with them in order to maintain or improve their health. We believe that access to healthcare is a basic human right, that no one should go without healthcare because of their ability to pay. We provide care with compassion, ensuring that a patient’s dignity is upheld and honored throughout their entire experience with us.”

According to Wohlfeil, Catherine’s patients are at the center of their care plans, with medical providers, behavioral health specialists, care managers, and others working together to treat the whole person.

“We continue to uphold our values of dignity, social justice, service and stewardship on a daily basis in West Michigan. We offer primary medical care, which includes sick visits, preventive care, chronic disease management, women’s health exams, and more” said Wohlfeil.

Catherine’s trained behavioral health specialists offer counseling, depression and anxiety support, and support for other mental and behavioral health concerns. Dental services include routine cleanings and exams, as well as x-rays, fillings, tooth removals, dentures, and more.

The clinics also provide a wide range of health support services, including wellness education, personalized health coaching, and insurance and medication assistance. Many services can be delivered via virtual care, whether through a telehealth portal or by phone.

Catherine’s Health Center locations include:

Catherine’s Health Center Creston: 1211 Lafayette Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 – this location offers medical services and behavioral health services and is their long-standing center.

Catherine’s Dental Clinic: 781 36th St SE Suite B, Grand Rapids, MI 49548– this is a dedicated dental clinic, fully operational and accepting new patients.

Catherine’s Health at Streams: 280 60th St SE Suite 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49548– this is a co-located center with Streams of Hope. They offer Medical Services and are accepting patients.

Catherine’s Health Center Wyoming: 950 36th St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49509 – The Wyoming clinic offers medical and behavioral health services with a dental clinic just down the road.

For more information, visit www.catherineshc.org.

