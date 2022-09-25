Cedar Springs’ Red Flannel Festival celebrates 83 years

The Cedar Springs Red Flannel Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, but there are some exciting lead-up events in the week prior.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — It is known as one of the longest-running festivals in Michigan, the Cedar Springs Red Flannel Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, but there are some exciting lead-up events in the week prior.

We got a chance to chat with festival president Nancy Deyman and board member Lisa Van Male to learn more about the connection between Cedar Springs and those cozy red flannel pajamas.

Van Male is particularly excited that the Scottville Clown Band will be marching in the parade this year, which is held on Saturday at 3 p.m.

She’s wanted them to come to town for the festival for years, but there have always been conflicts in their schedule, but not this year! Van Male said there will be a show at the Amphitheater after the parade.

For a full listing of Red Flannel Festival events visit www.RedFlannelFestival.org.

