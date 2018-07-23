GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - This time last year, Mayor Rosalyn Bliss made a special proclamation in celebration of the children’s museum’s 20th birthday. She declared July 31st the official Grand Rapids Day of Play.

With the date approaching quickly, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum Executive Director, Maggie Lancaster stopped by The Exchange to fill us in on how we can get out and play in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum (GRCM) will be hosting a Day of Play event on Tuesday, July 31. The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Aw-Nab-Awen Park, in front of the Gerald R. Ford Museum.

At least 10 area organizations will make an appearance, offering creative, interactive experiences for attendees. These organization include the GRCM, which will bring big blocks and bubbles, John Ball Zoo which will have live animal presentations, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks which will host yard games and Grand Rapids Drive which will have a Spin Wheel with prizes.

For those with hungry tummies, food trucks will be parked along the river with kid-friendly fare for purchase. A water station will also be available to keep everyone hydrated.

For more information on Day of Play or the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, click here.

