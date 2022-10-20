Make an impact on your community well beyond your lifetime through charitable estate planning

Colleen Hill joined us to talk about leaving a lasting legacy and the many benefits of charitable estate planning.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The mission of the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area is to ensure the region thrives “today, tomorrow, and forever.” One way to do that is by inspiring charitable estate planning, encouraging people to put the Community Foundation and its good work into their will.

Colleen Hill is the Vice President of Development and Donor Services and she joined us to talk about leaving a lasting legacy and the many benefits of charitable estate planning.

Donors who choose to do so impact the community but they also cut their tax burden, have a chance to honor loved ones, and fund projects and organizations that match their personal values.

For more information, call 616-396-6590 or visit www.cfhz.org/charitable-estate-planning/.

