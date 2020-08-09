September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month but the battle is fought all year long

Because it is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we sat down with Dr. Jim Fahner, to talk about his amazing team at Helen DeVos.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Program at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is one of the only local programs recognized nationally by US News and World Report and it specializes in personalized care for your little ones.

Because it is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we sat down with Dr. Jim Fahner, division chief for pediatric hematology and oncology, to talk about his amazing team at Helen DeVos, being ranked by US News & World Report, and how treating childhood cancer has changed over the years.

If you’d like to give back to the important cause of ending childhood cancer, the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Child Life program is always in need of things like games and art supplies.

For options on giving back visit www.give.helendevoschildrens.org.

