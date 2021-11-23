Chiropractic care is not one-size-fits-all

Check out iChiro Clinics at www.ichiroclinics.com or give them a call at 616-447-9888.

Dr. Michael Kwast, from iChiro Clinics shares the story of a woman who doesn’t like chiropractic care because she tried it once and did not like the experience.

Dr. Kwast says is are a multitude of differences in chiropractors and the care they provide, and it’s about finding the right fit.

