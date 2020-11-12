x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

The Exchange

Chiropractor Michael Kwast clears up the confusion about back pain

Dr. Michael Kwast joined us from iChiro Clinics with advice for those who experience back pain.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — If you’re suffering through the pandemic having to deal with chronic back pain at the same time, you need not do that. Dr. Michael Kwast joined us from iChiro Clinics with advice for those who experience back pain. 

He says it’s all about the muscle. For more information or to make an appointment at an iChiro Clinic, visit www.ichiroclinics.com

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.