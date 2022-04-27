City on a Hill Health Clinic provides free health care to residents of Ottawa and Allegan County

Director Christine Plummer explained the mission of this faith-based ministry that serves ALL people.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Their mission is to serve people in Ottawa and Allegan counties who do not have medical insurance, or are underinsured, providing free health care services to people who might otherwise go without them.

Care is provided mostly by volunteers. Director Christine Plummer explained the mission of this faith-based ministry that serves ALL people.

Located in the original Zeeland Hospital building, Plummer says services range from mental and physical health care, to education, advocacy and referrals.

Examples include laboratory and x-ray services, Pap tests and Mammograms, diabetes education classes, smoking cessation counseling, mental health counseling, physical therapy, chiropractic services, COVID and PCR testing, and vaccinations.

If you’d like to volunteer or request an appointment call 616-748-6060 or visit www.COAHM.org.

