What you need to know about Clean Air Action Day!

Program Manager, Amy Haack, explains the importance of Clean Air Action Day and how to help with the cause.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Clean Air Action Day is called when certain air pollutants are forecast to reach unhealthy levels. On these days, the public is asked to take voluntary actions like deferring lawn mowing and limiting car usage to reduce emissions and protect their health.

However, there has been a name change to the cause. It went from Ozone Action to Clean Air Action. Here is why:

Beginning in 2009, the program has grown and evolved to announce Action Days when ground level ozone, fine particulate matter, or both, are expected to reach or exceed the unhealthy for sensitive groups threshold.

Since it is possible to have unhealthy levels of fine particulate matter throughout the year, the Clean Air Action program is now year-round. Although they have been fortunate enough to not have to call a Clean Action Day, yet in regards to fine particulate matter.

For those that may not know, here is a break down of what is ozone, ground-level ozone, and fine particulate matter and what causes a Clean Air Action to be called.

Ozone is a colorless gas that is the major component of smog that lingers at the Earth’s surface. In the upper atmosphere (stratosphere), however, ozone is beneficial, protecting us from the sun’s harmful rays.

Ozone is formed in the lower atmosphere as a result of chemical reactions in the presence of certain weather conditions.

High temperatures, minimal cloud cover, and southwest winds are prime conditions for ground-level ozone formation in West Michigan. Sources of pollutants that react in these conditions include vehicles, factories, landfills, industrial chemicals, and numerous small sources such as gas stations, farms, lawn equipment, etc.

Particulate matter includes small drops of liquid or bits of dust, metals, or other materials in the air. It can come from a variety of sources, including i ncinerators, wood stoves, industry, motor vehicles, and even forest fires and construction sites. Its levels are usually highest in the summer and winter, making it a year-round issue in West Michigan.

Ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter are health problems.

Ground-level ozone and particulate matter are particularly problems for people with respiratory illnesses, children, the elderly, and those who are active outdoors.

Even for healthy people engaged in moderate outdoor activity, breathing air laden with ozone and particulate matter can create temporary health problems, such as coughing and shortness of breath.

Air pollution is a definite health problem.

There are numerous monitoring stations throughout the state. Some of these are in larger cities and some are in rural areas. The stations monitor the air and measure the presence of ozone and particulate matter.

However, many of the pollutants that form ozone in our air come from other areas.

Scientific studies have proven that large cities to the south and west of our region are a prime contributor to our problem. Hopefully, the voluntary actions of many citizens and organizations will be successful in keeping our air as clean as possible.

Cars, equipment, and industries in West Michigan are NOT pollution free. While the pollution we emit may not be the primary sources of our problem, it does contribute to some degree. Our efforts to reduce local emissions on Clean Air Action Days will serve dual purposes.

First, local actions will send the message that West Michigan can work together to solve its own problems and the communities in our region and take pride in the beauty of their natural resources and know how to maintain them.

Second, the efforts that we take locally may constitute the differences between going over the federal standard and almost going over the standard in a given measuring period. It may not make a huge difference in the “haziness” of the air, but it can make all the difference in the world when it comes to remaining in compliance with the clean air standards.

The Clean Air Action Program is only one of the efforts going on in West Michigan.

Businesses and industries have been working for years with improved technology to reduce emissions from their operations. Automobile emissions technology has also improved dramatically.

Over the past several decades, there have been major reductions in overall vehicle emissions. This is quite an improvement in technology. New equipment in many industries has been designed with air quality in mind.

There are many no-cost voluntary actions that individuals can take on designated Clean Air Action days. Consider some of these.

Refuel vehicles before or after a Clean Air Action Day. If refueling is necessary, evening hours (after 6 p.m.) are the best time to do so.

Carpool or use public transit whenever possible. Walk or ride your bicycle for errands.

Don’t top off the tank. Be sure your gas cap is tightly sealed. If your cap is missing, replace it. Spilled gasoline evaporates directly into the air we breathe.

Combine trips on Clean Air Action Days. A warm engine produces less emissions than repeated cold engine starts. If possible, drive your lowest emission auto—usually your newest one.

Delay lawn cutting or other maintenance activities that require gasoline-powered equipment. A gasoline-powered lawn mower produces as much ozone-forming emissions in one hour as ten hours of driving a car. If you must mow your lawn on a Clean Air Action Day, do so in the evening hours, when the threat of ozone formation is lower.

Try not to use charcoal lighter fluid, solvent based paint, or degreasers on Clean Air Action Days.

Drive smoothly, avoiding “jack rabbit” starts that waste fuel and cause more emissions. Don’t idle gasoline engines unnecessarily. Avoid drive-thru services on Clean Air Action Days if possible.

Consider energy conservation and reduced emissions when purchasing new equipment such as lawn mowers, boats, automobiles, etc.

There are many ways to be aware of Clean Air Action Days. Here’s a few:

Watch your local news. WZZM’s George Lessens is great at letting the public know when a Clean Air Action Day has been called.

Sign up for a national program called EnviroFlash on the internet and get free emails or text messages sent directly to you.

Call the Clean Air Action hotline at 1-800-656-0663 or check out the website at wmcac.org.

