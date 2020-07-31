Clearing up the confusion over auto insurance for senior drivers

Attorney Brandon Hewitt dispels some misconceptions over changes to the No-Fault insurance law.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Auto law attorney Brandon Hewitt says he is getting a lot of questions, mostly coming from retirees, older drivers and drivers on Medicare.

They want to know what car insurance coverage is best for them in light of the recent medical coverage changes under the No-Fault insurance law that recently took effect.

Unfortunately, there’s a great deal of misinformation that’s confusing many drivers about their options so we asked Brandon to clear it all up.

He says the issue that most retirees and older drivers are asking about focuses on the Medicare/Opt-Out coverage option. He does NOT recommend it and explains why.

For more information, contact Brandon:

Brandon Hewitt, Esq. | COO, Attorney

Michigan Auto Law

212 Grandville Avenue SW Suite 105

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 447-8847

www.michiganautolaw.com

To learn more about the new No-Fault car insurance, visit michiganautolaw.com for more information.

