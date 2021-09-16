Communities provide services as America’s seniors age in place

The Area Agency on Aging provides a number of programs to support seniors who wish to age in place.

According to AARP, three out of four adults over age 50 want to “age in place.”

They want to live in their own homes and communities as they grow older. Stephanie Hecksel is Access Manager from the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan.

She says seniors may have changing needs as they age and no two people have the same experience. That’s why it is important to develop an aging plan, to anticipate some of those changes and adapt.

The Area Agency on Aging provides a number of programs to support seniors who wish to age in place.

This article from their website lists many of them: https://www.aaawm.org/programs-overview.

Seniors or caregivers who wish to discuss their specific needs may also call AAAWM at 888-456-5664.

