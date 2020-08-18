Community Health Workers are unsung heroes during COVID-19 pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There has been a great deal of news coverage about healthcare heroes over the last several months, including doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and even those who work to keep our hospitals clean and safe. One role that we haven’t discussed nearly enough is that of the community health worker, and yet they are integral to the public health care system. We got a chance to learn how, from Spectrum Health community health educator Susie Williamson and Shelly Armock, who has been a community health worker for seven years.