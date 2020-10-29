Community leaders will be recognized at annual G.R. Public Museum Legacy Awards Gala

This year’s event will be different from years past, as it has gone virtual, but it will still honor West Michigan leaders.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The team at The Grand Rapids Public Museum is preparing for the 12th annual Jay and Betty VanAndel Legacy Awards Gala. This year’s event will be different from years past, as it has gone virtual, but it will still honor West Michigan leaders.

Jay & Betty Van Andel Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Dan and Lou Ann Gaydou. Dan chaired the Museum Board of Trustees



Dave & Carol Van Andel Leadership Award will be given to George Bayard, the Founding and Executive Director of the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives



The Casey Award goes to the team at Yeti CGI, a technology and ambient experience company that has helped the Museum in experience development.

The gala is the museum’s largest fundraiser and proceeds support its ongoing exhibits, programs and the care of its collections. There will also be an online auction in conjunction with the Legacy Awards Gala. The auction goes live November 1st. Check the museum website and Facebook page to bid. The Gala is scheduled for Thursday, November 5th at 7pm. For more information on the gala, the online auction, or to make a donation prior to the event - visit grpm.org/12thlegacyawards (or grpm.org/donate).

