West Michigan Community Bank gives Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids a boost

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as responsible citizens through education, recreation, and positive community experiences in partnership with Grand Rapids Police Department.

CEO Patrick Placzkowski explained how the pandemic has impacted their programming.

West Michigan Community Bank Senior Vice President Mike Skinner explained how the bank has been able to support the organization by helping with some banking services.

Those who would also like to come alongside the Boys & Girls Club can learn more at www.bgcgrandrapids.org

