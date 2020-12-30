Companies that Care: West Michigan Community Bank invests in local housing programs

West Michigan Community Bank has been making an impact with its involvement in local housing programs.

One is a Neighborhood Impact Program in partnership with the City of Grand Haven, where grant funding is awarded to assist qualified homeowners with deferred maintenance repairs or replacements, including roofing, siding, windows, and heating and cooling.

The bank has also come alongside ICCF, a non-profit housing corporation, and Home Repair Services, a non-profit that offers services to build up homeowners and safer, healthier homes.

For more information on West Michigan Community Bank, visit www.wmcb.com. They are also on Facebook and LinkedIn.

