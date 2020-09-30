Companies that Care: West Michigan Community Bank steps up to support advocacy program for abused and neglected children

CASA is a customer at West Michigan Community Bank and so the bank began supporting the organization in a variety of ways.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It’s the perfect partnership at a time when cooperation and mutual support is one of the keys to success.

CASA is a non-profit organization that trains court-appointed advocates for abused or neglected foster children as they move through the legal system. The advocate is someone who serves as a trusted voice for the child.

Volunteers need not have a law or social work degree, just an interest in helping children who need someone on their side.

CASA is a customer at West Michigan Community Bank and so the bank began supporting the organization in a variety of ways.

If you’d also like to support CASA, either financially or by becoming a trained advocate, visit www.Casakentco.org. You can also find them on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, and YouTube. And for more information on West Michigan Community Bank, visit www.wmcb.com.

The bank is also on Facebook and LinkedIn.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.