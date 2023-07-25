Sponsored Content: Comprehensive Therapy Center is focused on the improved health of children and adults

Ellen Sawyer is the Executive Director of Comprehensive Therapy Center and she joined us to talk more about their work.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Comprehensive Therapy Center serves West Michigan children and adults with developmental delays and disabilities. Their goals are twofold: to help adults keep or increase their independence, and children to walk, talk, learn and play.

Ellen Sawyer is the Executive Director of Comprehensive Therapy Center and she joined us to talk more about their work. Sawyer explained the 41-year-old organization started in the basement of founder, Jean Silbar, who saw a need for support around students who receive special education services during the school year, but not in the summer.

Today, the organization has grown to more than 50 clients in the summer program, Therapy & Fun, but is also partnering with local schools, providing Ready By Five-funded Play and Learn groups, offering individual services in their clinic, and exploring initiatives to create a program focused on diversity in healthcare.

Sawyer explained, the Therapy & Fun program is the reason the agency exists.

“Like I said, Jean saw a need to support students receiving special education services through their schools,” said Sawyer. “There were very few, in any, options for these same children to receive support outside of the school setting. The program is designed to prevent ‘Summer Setback,’ which is much harder to overcome for students who are already challenged by school.”

The program serves a wide variety of needs and diagnoses, providing each client with an individualized plan of care.

“The best part is, they don't know they are getting intensive and integrated therapies. They think they are at camp!” She continued, “a gross motor goal often looks like an obstacle course, a speech and language goal looks like a puppet show or playing dollies with a friend. A social skills goal can look like playing a board game or playing a ‘get to know you game.’"

Sawyer said there is now a waiting list for Therapy & Fun. They’ve also added a sister program, Therapy & Life Skills.

“It's largely designed the same, but is focused on higher functioning clients that are getting ready for middle school. Their needs look a little different so we shifted to focus on planning, more mature social skills, basic life skills like cooking or counting money.”

They are the skills kids will need as they enter the next phase of life.

To learn more about Comprehensive Therapy Center or support their mission, either financially or as a volunteer, visit www.therapycenter.org.

