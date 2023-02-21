Corewell Health shares advances in breast cancer screening and detection

Dr. Jennifer Johnston is a radiologist at Corewell Health and she explained the additional screening tools and how they differ from traditional breast MRI.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer during her lifetime. Having an annual mammogram starting at age 40 is the first step toward finding breast cancer early. Thanks to advances in medical technology, there are now additional methods of screening for breast cancer.

For more information visit www.SpectrumHealth.org/ABMRI.

