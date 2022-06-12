Corewell Health offers cardiac rehab using renowned Pritikin Lifestyle Program to achieve better outcomes for cardiac patients

It includes safe, effective exercise, a balanced eating plan based on minimally processed, whole foods, and a healthy mindset.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health West, formerly Spectrum Health, is now offering Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation. It’s a clinically proven program that provides comprehensive cardiac rehabilitation care for patients who have undergone a cardiac procedure or experienced a cardiovascular event.

Dr. Thomas Boyden, Corewell Health West medical director for preventive cardiology and cardiac rehabilitation, said the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) is based on the Pritikin lifestyle program.

It includes safe, effective exercise, a balanced eating plan based on minimally processed, whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, and sensible amounts of lean meat. It also involves maintaining a healthy mind-set, which fosters healthy behaviors and empowers patients to take control of their health.

Dr. Boyden said leading medical journals have published more than 100 peer-reviewed studies that have validated the Pritikin lifestyle program’s efficacy in addressing heart disease, as well as a variety of other health conditions and diseases. Research shows the program provides an opportunity for improved patient outcomes, such as reduced LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, reduced chronic inflammation, enhanced statin therapy, reversed metabolic syndrome, lowered blood pressure, reduction or elimination of medications, and long-term program adherence.

Dr. Boyden said Pritikin ICR is strongly supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and approved for reimbursement by Medicare and most insurance companies for patients with a qualifying diagnosis. It also offers 72 sessions of exercise and education, twice the number of Medicare-covered sessions compared to traditional programs.

Medical conditions that qualify patients for participation in Pritikin ICR include heart attack, coronary artery bypass surgery, angioplasty, stable angina, heart or heart-lung transplants, and heart valve repair or replacements.

Corewell Health West’s ICR program launched in late October 2022 at 2902 Bradford NE in Grand Rapids. Future ICR program expansion is planned for regional cardiac rehabilitation sites at Corewell Health Big Rapids, Gerber, Ludington and Greenville Hospitals.

To learn more about Corewell Health West’s ICR program, visit Cardiac Rehabilitation | Spectrum Health.

