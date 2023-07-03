Corewell Health offers help to people with chronic lung disease

Helping these individuals lead better, more fulfilling lives is the goal of Corewell Health’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation program.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to the American Lung Association more than 34 million Americans live with a chronic lung disease like asthma and COPD, which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Helping these individuals lead better, more fulfilling lives is the goal of Corewell Health’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation program. Dr. Kevin Patterson is a pulmonologist with Corewell Health and he joined us to talk about the help that is available for people with lung disease.

For more information visit www.SpectrumHealth.org/services/pulmonology.

