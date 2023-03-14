Corewell Health offers free vein screening at West Michigan Women’s Expo

Corewell Health is offering free venous screenings at the West Michigan Women’s Expo, March 17-19 at DeVos Place.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Venous disease, otherwise known as venous insufficiency, occurs when veins are not functioning properly and have problems sending blood from the legs back to the heart. This can cause pain, swelling, cramps, varicose veins, and even leg ulcers.

These symptoms tend to get worse when the person stands or sits for long periods of time or when gravity works against the blood in the legs. For some patients, spider veins and bulging varicose veins are indicators for underlying venous disease. For others the issues are not visible but they experience symptoms that affect their daily activities.

Lauren Gressley is a Family Nurse Practitioner from Corewell Health. She described some symptoms of the condition:

Tired and achy feeling in legs at the end of the day



Leg swelling after standing for long periods of time



Restless leg syndrome (constant need to move your legs)



Visible bulging veins



History of spider vein treatment and spider veins have returned

Gressley said women have a few more contributing risk factors for venous disease, but both men and women can develop spider or varicose veins. Common risk factors include increasing age, family history (about 50% have a family member with it, too) hormonal changes (menopause in women and even puberty in girls) pregnancy, obesity, leg injury, and lack of movement (sitting or standing too many hours each day).

Corewell Health is offering free venous screenings at the West Michigan Women’s Expo, March 17-19 at DeVos Place. Gressley said Corewell staff members will register people for the screenings and will have providers to hand to answer questions about venous insufficiency.

West Michigan Women’s Expo

March 17-19, DeVos Place

Buy tickets in advance at https://www.kohlerexpo.com/wm-womens-exp or they are available at the door.

To learn more about Corewell Health vein services and treatments, visit www.SpectrumHealth.org/veincenter.

