Corewell Health offers care and support to the LGBTQIA+ community

We talked with Dr. Lyndsay Volpe-Bertram about the challenges facing the LGBTQIA+ community.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Recent studies show that more than half of LGBTQIA+ young people are unable to get proper mental health care and support to ensure their overall wellness.

Unfortunately, it’s our LGBTQIA communities across the country that are facing a number of challenges, with stigma and discrimination being two of the many reasons why depression rates remain consistently high within this population.

We talked about these challenges and what’s being done to help here in West Michigan with Dr. Lyndsay Volpe-Bertram, section chief of psychology at Corewell Health.

For more information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/lgbtqia.

