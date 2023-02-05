Corewell Health honors its nursing staff during National Nurses’ Week

Ulreich and Corewell Health Nurse Manager Tyler Hippey joined us to talk about the vital role nurses play in health care.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday, May 6 is National Nurses Day, which kicks off National Nurses Week. Corewell Health is celebrating its nursing staff with an entire week of activities, including gifts and professional development opportunities.

According to Corewell Health Chief Nursing Executive and Senior Vice President Shawn Ulreich, the special week of recognition was first observed in the U.S. in 1954 to mark the 100th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s pioneering work in the Crimean War, where her strict use of hand-washing and hygiene practices helped reduce the death rate for wounded soldiers.

In1982 President Reagan signed a proclamation declaring a “National Recognition Day for Nurses.”

Ulreich and Corewell Health Nurse Manager Tyler Hippey joined us to talk about the vital role nurses play in health care. Ulreich explained that nurses are up the backbone of our American health system.

“We are the single largest employee group of every hospital or health system. The work is demanding hours, sometimes in very difficult situations such as the COVID epidemic. At the same time, one of the most rewarding professions to be able to use our hearts, hands and mind.”

Ulreich said, ”nurses are privileged to care for patients in some of life’s most important moments, including births, deaths, traumatic injuries and recoveries from major illnesses. They deserve our thanks and recognition.”

According to Hippey, “nurses can be found in every area of the health care setting from acute care settings in the operating room and ICU to rehabilitation centers, doctor’s offices, hospice and home care. There are opportunities for nurses outside the health care setting in schools, summer camps, cruise ships, the military and in private industry. Nurses also carry out many different roles including community health, research, administration, teaching and many others.”

There has been a great deal of reporting about a nursing shortage in our community and our country. Ulreich explained what Corewell Health is doing to attract people to the profession.

“The recruitment of nurses requires a multi-prong approach. At Corewell Health we have Invested heavily in scholarships and faculty at GVSU to bring an additional 500 nurses into our community in the next 5 years.”

She cited benefits such as flexible work schedules, strongly competitive pay and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.

For more information about careers in nursing visit www.corewellhealth.org/careers.

