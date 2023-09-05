Corewell Health volunteers serve critical role at this weekend’s Amway River Bank Run

Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health, has long provided medical care along the race course.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of runners will soon take to the streets of Grand Rapids for the Amway River Bank Run. Established in 1978, it is the largest 25K in the country, but also offers 10K and 5K races, as well as a 5K walk.

Race Director Russ Hines joined us with some last-minute details for the Run. He said some runners train for months to be able to participate in this race. Inevitably, regardless of preparation, there are some folks who will run into trouble and require medical help. From blisters to dehydration to heat stroke, anything is possible and could take a runner out of the race, so it’s important to prepare.

The Amway River Bank Run is Saturday, May 13th. Hines said there is still time to register and run but he is also looking for more volunteers.

For more information, visit www.amwayriverbankrun.com.

