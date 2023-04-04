Get out and walk for the health of it

Derek Thom is a certified exercise physiologist with Corewell Health Cardiac Rehab. He joined us to talk about the benefits of walking, and exercise in general.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — April 5th is the American Heart Association’s National Day of Walking. But walking is a good, healthy activity just about any day of the year.

Thom said heart disease is the number one cause of death for men and women the United States, however, many types of heart disease can be prevented by reducing/controlling risk factors. He advised that regular exercise is one important way of controlling those risk factors.

As for walking, Thom said it is great for the body and you can do it anywhere, without the need for expensive equipment or a gym membership. He said it’s a full-body activity, so it engages a lot of different muscles, and it gets the blood flowing, which is great for circulation. Even though it is a light form of exercise, said Thom, it still builds muscles and strengthens your bones.

Thom said the benefits of walking also go beyond the physical. He cited studies that have shown it can improve your mood, sleep, memory, and immune system, and even improve creative thinking.

If you’re at risk for heart disease, you can learn more about Corewell Health’s Preventive Cardiology program at https://www.spectrumhealth.org/services/heart-and-vascular-care/heart-disease/preventive-cardiology.

