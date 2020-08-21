COVID crisis and ensuing lifestyle changes help to identify hearing loss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Our lifestyles and how we communicate have changed as a result of COVID-19, and for some people a new lifestyle has led to new realization about hearing loss.
Dr. Karen Jacobs joined us from AVA Hearing Center to explain how. Learn more about AVA Hearing at www.avahearing.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.