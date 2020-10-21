Study: COVID-19 pandemic leads to potentially dangerous increase in alcohol and drug use

Dr. Russell Yskes talks more about those findings. He is an addiction psychiatrist with Pine Rest.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Relaxing with a drink or other substance may seem like a good way to deal with the additional stress we’re dealing with in 2020. However, for some, this increase can contribute or lead to more stress and issues including relationship problems, financial or job loss, health problems and possibly addiction.

According to an August University of Michigan survey of Michigan adults, about 18% of current alcohol users increased their use during the pandemic and about 13% of current drug users increased their use. Dr. Russell Yskes joins us to talk more about those findings. He is an addiction psychiatrist with Pine Rest.

