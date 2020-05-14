David Carrier Law: COVID crisis impacts senior health and legal issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID crisis is especially difficult for senior citizens, all of the unknowns with the virus, the inability to see loved ones, and the extended stay-at-home order. According to attorney David Carrier, it’s actually resulted in more health issues and more crisis Medicaid cases. Carrier and his team say they have seen more older folks who were hospitalized for a health issue, then went to rehabilitation but are not progressing well enough to go home. Carrier says their stress is through the roof. He’s committed to serving people who need help navigating the Medicaid system and he’s reducing his fees for a period of time in order to do that. His firm is also offering free documents on their website, a Carrier Crisis Kit that contains the necessary paperwork for HIPPA, an Advance Care Directive, and Funeral Representative Designation. For more information, or to download the free forms, visit www.davidcarrierlaw.com.