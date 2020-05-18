x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

programs

David Carrier law office provides guidance during uncertain times

We asked estate and elder law attorney David Carrier to help make sense of the many challenges we're facing.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Happy senior couple during the meeting with agent or financial consultant, signing some agreement in the comfortable office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Planning for the future is already challenging enough.  Add to that a global pandemic, a changing health care system, volatile stock market, and the inability to discuss all of these issues face-to-face with our loved ones, and it is understandable why the challenges are multiplied.  We asked estate and elder law attorney David Carrier to help make sense of it all.  If you'd like to make contact with David, to speak to a member of his team, or to register for one of his classes, visit www.davidcarrierlaw.com

RELATED: David Carrier Law: COVID crisis impacts senior health and legal issues

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.