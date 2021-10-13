Depression in the workplace takes a toll on productivity and may present a danger

In many jobs, simply showing up and trying to muscle through a mental illness can have serious consequences.

Depression in the workplace.

It is a leading reason for illness, "presenteeism," and disability. In many jobs, simply showing up and trying to muscle through a mental illness can have serious consequences.

Bob VandePol is with the Pine Rest Employee Assistance Program and he talked about recognizing depression in the workplace and how to help.

For more information about the Pine Rest Employee Assistance Program, visit www.pinerest.org/eap.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.