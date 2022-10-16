x
Design Quest celebrates 50 years of business in West Michigan by looking back

The modern furniture retailer is the go-to resource for people wanting a high-end, modern vibe in their home.
Credit: Design Quest
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Jorgen Sorensen says he never could have imagined, 50 years ago, when he opened Design Quest for the first time in a small Gaslight Village storefront, that the company would be where it is today.  

Jorgen, his wife, Meg, and son, Thor, are celebrating this special anniversary with a sale, and a retrospective exhibit in the store that looks back on their rich history.  

Whether you’re a long-time customer or new to the store, you are invited to stop in and register for a raffle until the Oct. 29 deadline. 

Design Quest is located at  4181 28th Street SE. For more information, visit www.designquest.biz.

    

