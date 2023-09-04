Sanford Behavioral Health: Diagnosing and treating eating disorders

Lori Kehoe is the Director of Eating Disorder Services with Sanford Behavioral Health and she joined us to talk about diagnosing and treating eating disorders.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are four months into the new year and for many people who made a resolution for a healthier lifestyle, it’s already over. They’ve given up.

Statistics show two-thirds of us ditch our resolutions within a month, according to Psych News Daily.

Others may go overboard in their attempts to regain healthy habits. Lori Kehoe is the Director of Eating Disorder Services with Sanford Behavioral Health and she joined us to talk about diagnosing and treating eating disorders.

Kehoe said restrictive diets don’t work for people with eating disorders.

She said Sanford Behavioral Health takes a team approach to treating eating disorders and that can happen as an outpatient, or with partial hospitalization or residential care.

Kehoe said treatment begins by getting to the root of the disorder and what’s causing it, and then the team can provide the support structure each patient needs to succeed.

They treat both adolescents and adults. For more information or to seek treatment, call 844-776-9651 or visit www.SanfordBehavioralHealth.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.