Did the Covid-19 pandemic set you back financially? Tom Jacobs can help

Tom Jacobs can help bring order to the chaos of retirement planning in a pandemic.

A lot of people sat it out over the last year or more, waiting for this crazy pandemic to come to an end.

They saw their earnings go down and in too many cases their savings nearly depleted. And now, as the world emerges, it’s time to set a course for recovery and plan for a brighter future.

Tom Jacobs can help bring order to the chaos of retirement planning in a pandemic.

If you’d like Tom to bring a sense of calm to your chaos, give him a call at 616-622-4654 or check out his website at www.jacobsfs.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.