Wedding bells are ringing but don’t forget the prenup

Should you or should you not get a prenup?

WHITEHALL, Mich. — You’re getting married! You’ve purchased the ring and set a date, secured a venue and printed the invites. But what about the prenup?

Attorney Shon Cook joined us to talk about the wedding details most people hate to have to consider. Shon says a prenup isn’t for everyone, but in cases where one party has significantly more assets than the other, is much older, has children they want to protect, or has been married before, a prenup might be in order.

