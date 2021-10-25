Don’t accept a one-size-fits-all approach to retirement planning and do it NOW

Benjamin Franklin is famous for saying, “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”

Benjamin Franklin is famous for saying, “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”

When it comes to planning for retirement, truer words were never spoken.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services prepares his clients with a Retirement Roadmap, a guidebook that takes into consideration each person’s unique dreams for the future.

If you’d like to sit down with Tom, visit www.jacobsfs.com or give him a call at 616-622-4654.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.