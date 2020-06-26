Don't fear the dentist during the COVID crisis; Smile Dental Partners has you covered

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Smile Dental partners is the first dental practice in the country to introduce new protocols and break-through technology that assure the safety of your next dental visit, starting right at the front door. Dr. Darren Riopelle joined us to explain the Smile Safety Assurance Initiative. The practice has partnered with UV Angel, a West Michigan company recently mentioned by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, that uses UV-C technology to maintain the cleanliness and safety of the office and its equipment. For more information about all of the safety initiatives at Smile Dental Partners visit www.smiledentalpartners.com.