Don’t forget to address garage door maintenance when spring cleaning the garage

Spring is here and that means it’s time to tackle the mess in your garage. There’s road salt on the floor and maybe even leaves from the fall. But have you given any thought to the garage DOOR and the routine maintenance and repairs that have to be done there? Leslie Van Der Hulst joined us from Quality Door Company to run us through a few projects.

Check the opener sensors - Those protective items that stop your door from closing on something can also be a bit of the nuisance. Leslie explained how to make sure they are aligned correctly, and cleaned, and how they can easily be bumped when sweeping out the garage.

Lubricate the door for a more quiet operation – Leslie showed where to lubricate the door and what type of lubricant to use.

Is it time for a new door? – Check out the Quality Door Company website. There is an imagination system that allows you to plug in an image of your home to try out new door styles. You don’t have to guess what it’ll look like.

Whether you’re looking for help with a maintenance issue or a whole new door, visit www.qualitydoorcompany.com or call 616-399-3157.

