COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - There is still plenty of great West Michigan Whitecaps baseball to be played this season!

Did you know that these young men who start their careers here are often hoping for a shot at the big time? For many of them, home is somewhere else, and they live with host families during the season.

We met up with one such family, who’s been taking in players for years.

For the full Whitecaps schedule, visit https://www.milb.com/west-michigan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM