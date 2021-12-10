Dr. Erica Wrubel/Spectrum Health Cancer Center

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Statistics show that breast cancer will affect one in every eight women in the U-S. That fact makes this the perfect time to schedule your annual screening. Dr. Erica Wrubel is a physician at the Spectrum Health Cancer Center and she joined us to share some breast cancer basics:

When women should get their first mammogram

How often after that

The importance of self-exams and a woman knowing her normal

The signs and symptoms of breast cancer

The importance of screening and early diagnosis

Spectrum Health’s Mobile Mammography Unit will be out and about throughout the month of October. You can see a calendar of all the dates and locations at https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/cancer/screening-and-prevention/betty-ford-breast-care-services/mobile-mammography-unit. Click on “October 2021” on the lower right side of the screen. And, if you are un-insured or under-insured … you can learn about available resources by calling 616.486.6022.

