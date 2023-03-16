Building New with Sarah: Visiting Eastbrook Homes’ Home Creation Studio

Lucky for Sarah, Eastbrook Homes offers an amazing Home Creation Studio and a team of experts ready to help with the decision-making.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Building a new home is an exciting process, as Sarah Wilkins is learning. But there are many decisions to be made and that can feel overwhelming to someone who’s never spent time thinking about thinks like sinks and soffits.

Lucky for Sarah, Eastbrook Homes offers an amazing Home Creation Studio and a team of experts ready to help with the decision-making. Sarah went into the design process with lots of ideas.

She sent a pile of inspiration photos to designer Kait Ullrey in advance of their first meeting at Eastbrook’s 4,000-square-foot design space, where the choices are endless. It’s Kait’s job to consider Sarah’s lifestyle and budget and help guide her decision-making.

There were cabinets to consider, countertops, flooring, kitchen design, and the entire exterior of the home. Sarah said making choices for the outside of the house was tougher than the inside. They seemed a lot more permanent.

Sarah’s home purchase includes what Eastbrook calls “McGraw Services,” which means she gets a second appointment to finalize her choices, review the prices, and lock in her final decisions.

Next time, a site visit, where Sarah gets a glimpse at the footprint of her new home.

For more information on building new with Eastbrook Homes, visit www.EastbrookHomes.com/.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.