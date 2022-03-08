Eastbrook Homes’ Tannery Bay development in Whitehall offers a unique lifestyle and waterfront living

Eastbrook Homes offer modern amenities and high-end finishes, where buyers work with a team to make design decisions and create the home of their dreams.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Eastbrook Builders President and CEO Mick McGraw had a vision for the company’s Tannery Bay development in Whitehall that draws from some of his favorite Michigan communities.

Situated on the shores of White Lake, with boat access to Lake Michigan, McGraw has created a community that offers a unique, luxurious lifestyle, where residents can gather in common spaces or enjoy their privacy. They may choose to cool off in the swimming pool, sit on the beach or take the boat out for the day.

Eastbrook Homes offer modern amenities and high-end finishes, where buyers work with a team to make design decisions and create the home of their dreams.

The area that is now Tannery Bay was once a vital part of Michigan’s logging industry, as lumber was sent to Chicago to build that city. It was also home to a tannery, where McGraw says boots were manufactured during the Civil War.

It all makes for an interesting back-story but the future is what’s really exciting, as phase one of the development is completed and phases two and three are underway.

